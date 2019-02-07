Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos-Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Premier ID Associates1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste G-1, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3576
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramos is very knowledgeable and she explained everything in detail about my treatment and what to expect. Definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Salazar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033445804
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
