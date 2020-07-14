Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ramos-Genuino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Ramos-Genuino works at Summit Health in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.