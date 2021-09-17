Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Jersey Women's Care Center12-35 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 720-6100Monday9:30am - 6:30pmTuesday9:30am - 6:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday9:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Muy profesional y excelente medicina, fui por primera vez y quede impresionada como me evaluó.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285716829
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
