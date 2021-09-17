Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Jersey Women's Care Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.