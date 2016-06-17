Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Ramirez works at Emcare Medical Group in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.