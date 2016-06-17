Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christus South5950 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 986-5785
-
2
Corona Regional Medical Center800 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (864) 603-5342
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
My experience with Dr.Ramirez and as her being my doctor for the first time of my pregnancy has been great! She explains everything as how it is claimed and with respect. Although there's times when I can't see her because she has someone in labor she still manages to have me well cared for. The staffs are always so kind and professional and organized, very carful and clean! I couldn't say anything wrong about them (:
About Dr. Elizabeth Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225268501
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.