Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. 

Dr. Prier works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Nampa, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    4400 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-5050
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Womens Sp
    900 N Liberty St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance

    Sep 28, 2022
    I was given so much information about what procedure I needed to have done. She told me about what to expect after surgery and going forward. I liked her thoughtfulness and straightforwardness. She is a good doctor. I wish she would be doing my surgery, but I am moving out of the area. But I have good info going forward.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1306983689
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prier has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Prier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

