Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID.
Dr. Prier works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group4400 E Flamingo Ave, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 367-5050
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Womens Sp900 N Liberty St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
I was given so much information about what procedure I needed to have done. She told me about what to expect after surgery and going forward. I liked her thoughtfulness and straightforwardness. She is a good doctor. I wish she would be doing my surgery, but I am moving out of the area. But I have good info going forward.
About Dr. Elizabeth Prier, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1306983689
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prier has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Prier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.