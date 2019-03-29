Dr. Elizabeth Pribor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pribor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Pribor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Pribor, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Clayton, MO. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Elizabeth F. Pribor, M.D.222 S Meramec Ave Ste 201, Clayton, MO 63105 Directions (314) 863-6444
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pribor is amazing. I would trust any of my family members to her care.
About Dr. Elizabeth Pribor, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wash University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Forensic Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Pribor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pribor accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pribor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribor.
