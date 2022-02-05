Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Locations
Healthy Skin Dermatology of Oklahoma13933 Technology Dr Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 673-4980Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her today and she got rid off something that bothered me for years. Her prices were reasonable and she is extremely pleasant and helped me understand all my options. I will go back to her if I ever need a dermatologist.
About Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prater has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.
