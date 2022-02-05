See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD

Dermatology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Prater works at Healthy Skin Dermatology of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Graham, MD
Dr. David Graham, MD
6 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Caitlin Seykora, DO
Dr. Caitlin Seykora, DO
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Skin Dermatology of Oklahoma
    13933 Technology Dr Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 673-4980
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prater?

    Feb 05, 2022
    Saw her today and she got rid off something that bothered me for years. Her prices were reasonable and she is extremely pleasant and helped me understand all my options. I will go back to her if I ever need a dermatologist.
    — Feb 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prater to family and friends

    Dr. Prater's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prater

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699971911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prater works at Healthy Skin Dermatology of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Prater’s profile.

    Dr. Prater has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Prater, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.