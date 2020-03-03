Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL.
Dr. Potter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Miami1065 NE 125th St Ste 206, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (888) 852-6672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
My experience has been great. She pays close attention to what I say, and is careful in prescribing medication to ensure that the medication reacts well to me. If it does, but I am still not feeling the way I should, she increases the dosage. Her demeanor is calm and makes me feel calm and comfortable. She has even suggested non medicinal forms of therapy to help with a particular issue and they have worked splendidly. This shows me that shes's not pill happy and will prescribe anything. She's a medical doctor, and she understands that taking medicine in conjunction with other healthy changes will optimize the intended result. She has made a significant difference in my life. I'm thankful to have her under my insurance.
About Dr. Elizabeth Potter, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942691720
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.