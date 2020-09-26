Dr. Elizabeth Poplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Poplin, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Poplin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My wife visited Dr Poplin with a Stage 4 Colerectal Cancer in 2014 at CINJ.She manged her through Chemotherapy Radiation and Surgery in 2015. My wife is doing Well 5 years after.
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073698767
- Erie County Medical Center
- SUNY Buffalo Affiliated Hospitals
- Erie County Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Poplin works at
Has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer.
Dr. Poplin speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poplin. Overall rating: 4.7
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.