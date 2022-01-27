Dr. Elizabeth Polsinelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Polsinelli, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Polsinelli, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Polsinelli works at
Locations
-
1
West Boca Medical Center9970 Central Park Blvd N, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-7931
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and me are seeing Dr Polsinelli for a long time. We have only good things to say about her and of course all her staff. They call me immediately with results and they are super professional and nice. Is a pleasure to have a doctor like this and the people that work there. Thanks for everything
About Dr. Elizabeth Polsinelli, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043720386
Education & Certifications
- Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fl
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polsinelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polsinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polsinelli works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsinelli.
