Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pollard works at
Locations
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. answered all my concerns.
About Dr. Elizabeth Pollard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1619266533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
