Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Plimack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
She is the BEST!!!!!!!
Dr. Plimack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plimack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plimack has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plimack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Plimack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plimack.
