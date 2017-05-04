Dr. Elizabeth Pickvance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickvance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Pickvance, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Pickvance, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-7400
Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside Campus8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-1400
AIM/Palliative Medicine2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-7400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
I think she may have rubbed other reviewers the wrong way because she is no non sense and very direct. A major part of recovery is parents doing their part with aftercare. Moreover, when parents don't follow up it is frustrating for the doctor; and she won't hold back on letting you know that. Our son has clubbed feet, and Dr Pickvance did an excellent job with all aspects of care. As a fellow physician, I'd highly recommend her.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508836107
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
