Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Piccione works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in New Castle, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.