Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Pernal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Pernal works at Elizabeth B Pernal MD in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.