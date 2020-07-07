Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Family Eye Care5356 Stadium Trace Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 206-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
I have gone to various rheumatologist, but Dr. Perkins is the absolute best! She is such a blessing in my life.
About Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811105398
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.