Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Perkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Perkins works at Alabama Family Eye Care in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.