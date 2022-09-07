Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Pensler, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Pensler works at Harper University Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Ferndale, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.