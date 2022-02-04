See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Papaila works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Institute - Plano
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 270, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Papaila did my surgery & was very pleased with her abilities & bedside manner. Took time on initial visit to listen & answered any questions. Compassionate & I’m glad I was referred to her by my doctor. I would have no problem recommending her.
    Shirley Grisham — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962601849
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery Chief Resident
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dallas Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At Dallas, Dallas, Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papaila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papaila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papaila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papaila works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Papaila’s profile.

    Dr. Papaila has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papaila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Papaila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papaila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papaila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papaila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

