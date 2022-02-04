Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Papaila, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Papaila works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.