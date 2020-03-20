Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paluga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Paluga works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paluga?
Thorough and very nice. Listens.
About Dr. Elizabeth Paluga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1750769758
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paluga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paluga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paluga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paluga works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paluga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paluga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paluga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paluga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.