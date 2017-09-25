Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
Elizabeth Pacocha Dpm PC800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4001, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions
Talcott Foot and Ankle Specs7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 214, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 594-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pacocha was an incredible help for both me and my wife. I've have issues with my right foot for years. Constant infections, odor, and dull pain have been the norm for years. I've seen several doctors through Northwestern and DuPage Medical Group but they always seemed to put a band-aid on the problem instead of actually fixing it. In comes Dr. Pachocha. I was prescribed a gel and instructed on several preventative measures that were new to me. All of my issues have since gone away. A++
About Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Polish
- 1023297132
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Hospital/Dvamc-North Chicago
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacocha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacocha has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pacocha speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacocha.
