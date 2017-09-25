See All Podiatrists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Pacocha works at Elizabeth Pacocha Dpm PC in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Pacocha Dpm PC
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4001, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Talcott Foot and Ankle Specs
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 214, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 594-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pacocha?

    Sep 25, 2017
    Dr. Pacocha was an incredible help for both me and my wife. I've have issues with my right foot for years. Constant infections, odor, and dull pain have been the norm for years. I've seen several doctors through Northwestern and DuPage Medical Group but they always seemed to put a band-aid on the problem instead of actually fixing it. In comes Dr. Pachocha. I was prescribed a gel and instructed on several preventative measures that were new to me. All of my issues have since gone away. A++
    Peter I. in Bloomingdale, IL — Sep 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pacocha to family and friends

    Dr. Pacocha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pacocha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023297132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital/Dvamc-North Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pacocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pacocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pacocha has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Pacocha, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.