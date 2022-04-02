Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouellette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School, San Antonio, Texas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Ouellette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (786) 268-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouellette?
I broke my wrist. Ive had MANY doctors perform many various surgeries throughout my life. Ive had many awesome doctors but none more knowledgeable, brilliant, and GENUINELY CARING as Dr. Ouellette. Anyone (unfortunate enough) that needs a TOP NOTCH ortho Dr., I promise, it would be hard to find better! I feel VERY BLESSED that she came so highly recommended to me from other doctors and friends.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ouellette, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1669436234
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Orthopedics, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Wash.
- University of Texas Medical School, San Antonio, Texas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouellette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ouellette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouellette works at
Dr. Ouellette has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouellette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouellette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouellette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouellette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouellette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.