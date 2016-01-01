Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Oommen, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Oommen works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.