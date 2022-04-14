Dr. Elizabeth Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Oh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Oh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ob-gyne Associates of Lake Forest Ltd.959 S Waukegan Rd Fl 2, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-3250
-
2
OB/GYN Associates Lake Forest1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 302, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 234-3250
-
3
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Lake Forest Limited700 N Westmoreland Rd Ste C, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
Great doctor. She cares about the patient and asks questions and listens. Office staff are friendly and helpful. Making an appointment is easy. I would recommend Dr Oh.
About Dr. Elizabeth Oh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952322554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.