Dr. Ocallahan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Ocallahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ocallahan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ocallahan works at
Locations
-
1
One Medical With Mt Sinai165 SMITH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (212) 441-4380
-
2
Fitchburg Community Health Center326 Nichols Rd, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 878-8100
- 3 14 Manning Ave, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 847-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ocallahan?
About Dr. Elizabeth Ocallahan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346773074
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ocallahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ocallahan works at
Dr. Ocallahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocallahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocallahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocallahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.