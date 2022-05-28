Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Nowacki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.



Dr. Nowacki works at OB/GYN Of Indiana in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.