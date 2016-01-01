Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Northwest Internal Medicine Tr1560 N 115th St Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 19 years of experience
- English
- KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
