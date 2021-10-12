Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Nguyen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
MyMindsetMD Psychiatry, PLLC (Bellaire Park)6575 West Loop S Ste 543, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 832-9340Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Psychiatry1941 East Rd Rm 3236, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-2700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is an excellent physician, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with her as a medical students. She is an excellent role model in how to build rapport with pts while also taking both a comprehensive and holistic approach. Her ability to make an accurate initial treatment plan is evidenced by her pts becoming stable quickly (typically within 1-2 days) in an inpatient psychiatric setting.
About Dr. Elizabeth Nguyen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Houston / University Park
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
