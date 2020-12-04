See All Urologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD

Urology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.

Dr. Newsom works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
Dr. Caitlin Lim, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Cruz Medical Clinic
    2911 CHANTICLEER AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 477-2350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Newsom?

    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Newsom is a very knowledgeable urologist who has a wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend!
    Lona Carter — Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Newsom to family and friends

    Dr. Newsom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Newsom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326028853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newsom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newsom works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Newsom’s profile.

    Dr. Newsom has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Newsom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.