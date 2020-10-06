See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Newell works at Spokane Obstetrics & Gynecology, PS in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane OBGYN - Valley
    12509 E Mission Ave Ste 201, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 928-2866
  2. 2
    Spokane OBGYN
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 6060, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-4211
  3. 3
    Spokane OBGyn
    101 W 8th Ave # 6060, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 838-4211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Efficient, knowledgeable, and friendly!
    Bailey — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659638021
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

