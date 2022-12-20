Dr. Nadal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Nadal, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Nadal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Bioreference Laboratoriesinc12 AVERY PL, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-5125
Opticare Eye Health Centers Inc.40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 840-1507
- 3 400 Stillson Rd Ste 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 335-9633
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very attentive and helpful. Listens to any concerns you may have.
About Dr. Elizabeth Nadal, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Nadal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadal.
