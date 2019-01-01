Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine - and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Muennich works at Dermatology and Skin Care Associates in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.