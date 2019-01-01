See All Dermatologists in Mason, OH
Dermatology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine - and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Muennich works at Dermatology and Skin Care Associates in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Care Associates
    5160 Socialville Foster Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 770-3263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 01, 2019
    She found my Melanoma, and bonus, she's funny! It's a very well run office. I am very grateful for Dr. Muennich.
    llcp in MORROW, OH — Jan 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326165259
    Education & Certifications

    • General Practice - Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine -
    • Columbia University - A.B. in Neuroscience
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muennich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muennich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muennich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muennich works at Dermatology and Skin Care Associates in Mason, OH. View the full address on Dr. Muennich’s profile.

    Dr. Muennich has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muennich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Muennich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muennich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muennich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muennich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

