Dr. Elizabeth Mueller, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mueller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-2180Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-8307Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-6200
The Outpatient Care Center-urgent Care6700 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 974-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mueller was a God send for me! I had two other procedures done by two different doctors, both male & both made me feel like it was all in my head that there was a problem. Not until I had them examine me standing upright did they see the problem. The surgery they did didn't even last a year, I was careful to follow orders of not lifting or straining for longer than they had told me. Dr. Mueller assured me from the beginning that she would help me and she did. GREAT DOCTOR, GREAT RESULTS.
- Urology
- English
- 1871569186
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
