Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ann Mountcastle, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Mountcastle works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery
    286 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 230-7752
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Ann Mountcastle, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1114037215
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed AMC
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Mountcastle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mountcastle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mountcastle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mountcastle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mountcastle works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Mountcastle’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mountcastle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mountcastle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mountcastle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mountcastle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

