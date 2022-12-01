Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at Total Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY, Plainview, NY and East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.