Dr. Elizabeth Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Aging Gracefully Physical Therapy Svc PC5500 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-3033
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6702Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of hers for not quite a year. She has done 2 cubital tunnel surgeries for me. Both successful. She was wonderful from start to finish. Her bedside manner is fantastic. When I go for my visits (other issues) she remembers me and is on top of any/all workers comp issues. There’s no one else I would trust for my family and I.
About Dr. Elizabeth Morrison, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790989440
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.