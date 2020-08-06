Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Associates542 W 2nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (888) 518-0301Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1811980311
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- University Of California
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
