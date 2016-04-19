Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Moran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.



Dr. Moran works at Univ Arizona Med Ctr FMP in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.