Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Mohr works at Office of Dr. Mohammad Yaqub in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Dr. Mohammad Yaqub
    130 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 134, Atlantis, FL 33462 (561) 794-4116
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Takes and posts great notes. Smart and kind
    Julie — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447425418
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami Affiliate Hospitals
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hosp, U Chicago
    Medical Education
    • St Christopher's College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Mohr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohr works at Office of Dr. Mohammad Yaqub in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mohr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

