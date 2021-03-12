See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bartlett, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Mlynarczyk works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Bartlett, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Bartlett
    1041 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 806-8884
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Barrington
    530 N Hough St Ste 110, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 808-8884
  3. 3
    AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2350, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 808-8884
  4. 4
    AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Schaumburg
    1931 N Meacham Rd # 2, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 808-8884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 12, 2021
    She is wonderful, caring, knowledgeable, and takes into account what you're feeling as a person. I would recommend her to anyone 10 times over again and again.
    Laura — Mar 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003038688
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
    Internship
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loyola Stritch Sch Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Mlynarczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlynarczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mlynarczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mlynarczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlynarczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlynarczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlynarczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlynarczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

