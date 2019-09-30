See All Ophthalmologists in Madison, MS
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Mitchell works at Eye Group in Madison, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Madison Office
    501 Baptist Dr Ste 220, Madison, MS 39110 (601) 985-9120
    The Eye Group of Mississippi
    501 Marshall St Ste 603, Jackson, MS 39202 (601) 985-9120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Kent Barrett — Sep 30, 2019
    About Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962430074
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • University of Mississippi
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

