Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Madison Office501 Baptist Dr Ste 220, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 985-9120
The Eye Group of Mississippi501 Marshall St Ste 603, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 985-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is as thorough, articulate, pleasant as any physician I have ever seen. I am very confident I am well taken care of.
About Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962430074
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- University of Mississippi
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
