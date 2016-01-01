See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Cohen Children's Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Mitchell works at Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Vasculitis, Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Lake Success
    1111 Marcus Ave Ste M15, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 428-0091
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Maternal Fetal Health at Mineola
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 428-0091
  3. 3
    Nslij
    26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 428-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cohen Children's Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

