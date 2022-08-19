Dr. Elizabeth Mirro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mirro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mirro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mirro works at
Locations
Albert Ferrara DO and Elizabeth Mirro MD Llp30 Newbridge Rd Ste 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 745-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirro is a wonderful, caring doctor. She is always available when I need her. The office staff isn't great but they have new people now and its a little better. I would recommend Dr. Mirro to everyone looking for a new doctor. Dr. Ferrara is also very nice.
About Dr. Elizabeth Mirro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirro works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirro.
