Dr. Laura Minto, MD
Dr. Laura Minto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
Baldwin Neurology188 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-1911
- USA Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My son has MS and she is very involved and proactive in his treatment. He isn't very compliant (in denial) with his treatments but she has been very concerned about him. I am on his list of authorized people to speak with and she keeps me up to date (on what he doesn't tell me). She's extremely knowledgeable about MS. She's no-nonsense though.
- Neurology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
