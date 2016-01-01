See All Psychiatrists in Huntley, IL
Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

Dr. McMasters works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Behavioral Health-OUTPATIENT in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centegra Physician Care
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
  2. 2
    Centegra Hospital - Huntley
    10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
  3. 3
    Emergency Medicine Department
    4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medicine Woodstock
    3701 Doty Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Group Psychotherapy
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Group Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427067180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McMasters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMasters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMasters has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMasters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McMasters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMasters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMasters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMasters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

