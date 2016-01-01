Dr. McMasters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Dr. McMasters works at
Locations
-
1
Centegra Physician Care10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
2
Centegra Hospital - Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
3
Emergency Medicine Department4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Woodstock3701 Doty Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 338-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMasters?
About Dr. Elizabeth McMasters, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427067180
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMasters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMasters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMasters works at
Dr. McMasters has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMasters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McMasters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMasters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMasters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMasters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.