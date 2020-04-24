See All Dermatologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD

Dermatology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. McKay works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
    200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 461-4000
    McKay Dermatology & MedSpa
    969 Se Central Pkwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-0109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Apr 24, 2020
    Dr Mckay is a colleague and excellent dermatologist. Her work is always impeccable.
    Avron Lipschitz — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891869368
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKay works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. McKay’s profile.

    Dr. McKay has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

