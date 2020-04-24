Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital200 SE Hospital Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 461-4000
McKay Dermatology & MedSpa969 Se Central Pkwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-0109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mckay is a colleague and excellent dermatologist. Her work is always impeccable.
About Dr. Elizabeth McKay, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891869368
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
