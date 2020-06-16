See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Dr. McIlmoyle works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pulmonary Care in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care
    305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780801092
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIlmoyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McIlmoyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McIlmoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McIlmoyle works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pulmonary Care in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. McIlmoyle’s profile.

Dr. McIlmoyle has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIlmoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. McIlmoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIlmoyle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIlmoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIlmoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

