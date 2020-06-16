Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIlmoyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. McIlmoyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIlmoyle?
she is a very theral doctor and is great with her patients also she has a great dispoition I just love her
About Dr. Elizabeth McIlmoyle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1780801092
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIlmoyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIlmoyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIlmoyle works at
Dr. McIlmoyle has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIlmoyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McIlmoyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIlmoyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIlmoyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIlmoyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.