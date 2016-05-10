See All Pediatricians in Nashville, TN
Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. McFarlin works at Tennessee Pediatrics in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tennessee Pediatrics
    Tennessee Pediatrics
5505 Edmondson Pike Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 703-2553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 10, 2016
    My 3 children LOVE Dr. McFarlin. She is very thorough and is very friendly and polite. She answers all of my tedious questions and always has a smile on her face. I would recommend her to anyone!!
    Kelly C. in Franklin, TN — May 10, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063686038
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth McFarlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McFarlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFarlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McFarlin works at Tennessee Pediatrics in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McFarlin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

