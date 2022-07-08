Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. McConnell works at McConnell Colorectal Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.