Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD

General Surgery
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. McConnell works at McConnell Colorectal Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Pain Solutions
    10255 N 32Nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 253-4271
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 223-8040
  3. 3
    Mcconnell Colorectal Center
    6245 N 16th St Bldg 1, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 253-4271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Malformations Chevron Icon
Anorectal Stricture Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Malakoplakia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndrome I Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndrome II Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stenting
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 08, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr McConnell for years. Can't say enough about her professionalism and compassionate care. Excellent staff and facilities, too. Most highly recommended.
    Dave Russell — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1952393761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • San Joaquin Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

