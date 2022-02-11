See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. 

Dr. Mayhall works at Vascular Lab Incthe in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandra Fleming, MD
Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD
Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Lab Incthe
    333 School St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 724-0600
  2. 2
    Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology
    297 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 490-6464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2022
    I don’t usually leave reviews but I felt the need to for Dr. Mayhall. She has been my GYN for a few years now and has truly been the best. I’ve gone through several nerve wracking procedures and she has made each of them so easy and stress free. Her calming manner and skill is top tier. I used to hate going to the gyno but now I don’t even think twice about it because of my positive experience with Dr. Mayhall.
    Sofia G. — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1942514039
    • 1942514039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayhall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayhall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayhall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

