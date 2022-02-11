Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mayhall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI.
Vascular Lab Incthe333 School St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology297 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 490-6464
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I don’t usually leave reviews but I felt the need to for Dr. Mayhall. She has been my GYN for a few years now and has truly been the best. I’ve gone through several nerve wracking procedures and she has made each of them so easy and stress free. Her calming manner and skill is top tier. I used to hate going to the gyno but now I don’t even think twice about it because of my positive experience with Dr. Mayhall.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942514039
Dr. Mayhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayhall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayhall.
