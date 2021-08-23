Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Pure Dermatology & Aesthetics in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.