Dr. Elizabeth Marte, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Marte, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Waterford Lakes Dental12780 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 987-2898Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday7:00am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Marte is wonderful. She explains in detail what she is doing. She finished the last stage of my dental implants when my dentist became ill and was unable to return to work. I have found my new dentist! The staff makes you feel welcome as soon as you walk in the door.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1821468554
Dr. Marte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marte accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marte.
